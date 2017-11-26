Michael Crabtree should probably consider leaving all jewelry at home on gameday from here on out — or at least when he’s set to square off against Aqib Talib on the field.

Talib snatched Crabtree’s gold chain off his neck during a Week 17 matchup between the two teams back in January, and on Sunday, he did it again. This time, it really escalated tensions, and was one of the factors that led to a brawl erupting on the sideline.

It happened in the first quarter, when Crabtree was seen blocking Talib at the end of a play. The Raiders receiver didn’t let up after the play was over and tried to wrestle his opponent down on the sideline, which obviously didn’t go over well. Talib fought back, though, as he was seen reaching his hand out to rip Crabtree’s chain off his neck, which you can see in the video clip below.

Talib ripped Crabtree’s chain off again. Crabtree reacted right. That’s total disrespect. #NFL pic.twitter.com/JRisDyPEce — Zack (@steelzack1) November 26, 2017

Crabtree should consider taking out an insurance policy on his jewelry in the near future.