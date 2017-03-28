49ers general manager John Lynch went to bat for the 2017 quarterback draft class, but was he really doing it just to be a nice guy?

Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes lead a group of quarterbacks that’s generally considered mediocre compared to other quarterback classes.

Lynch isn’t ready to dismiss all of these quarterbacks as long-term projects.

“As I started to study these guys, I thought they were getting a bad rap,” Lynch told NFL Network. “They each have reasons why maybe people think they shouldn’t go (No.) 2. In Trubisky’s case, he’s only started 13 games, but you turn on the tape with each of them, and they have redeeming qualities that make you say, ‘Wow, this guy would be a part of it,’ so we’re evaluating them and we’ll continue to do so.”

The 49ers have the No. 2 pick in the draft. Does Lynch really like one or more of these quarterbacks? Or he is trying to hype up their value so that teams will want to trade up to No. 2 and give the 49ers a boatload of picks in return?

San Francisco already has 10 picks in the draft, but only one in each of the first three rounds. Maybe Lynch wants a couple more Day 1 and Day 2 picks. Quarterback is just one of many needs for the 49ers, who are coming off a 2-14 season.

Either way, with only the Browns picking ahead of the 49ers, at least three of the top four quarterbacks in the draft will be available to the 49ers. Whether or not he means what he says, Lynch is in a position where he can pretty much speak freely about potential first-round picks.

