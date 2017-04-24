The Packers traditionally are conservative in free agency, but are they getting too conservative?

According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, players and coaches were “incensed” that general manger Ted Thompson let Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang go to the Lions.

Lang will be the second former Packers Pro Bowl guard playing for a divisional rival in 2017. Josh Sitton was so frustrated with his contract situation that the Packers cut him just before last season. Sitton signed with the Bears and had his third straight Pro Bowl season.

The Packers and Patriots are the only two NFL teams that have made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. The Patriots, however, have won two Super Bowls and played in another during that time. All of those Super Bowl appearances have come since the Packers won Super Bowl XLV in 2010. That was Green Bay’s last title and last Super Bowl appearance.

The Falcons denied the Packers a Super Bowl berth in January by beating them 44-21 at Atlanta in the NFC championship game. After that game, Aaron Rodgers said “We’ve just got to make sure we’re going all-in every year to win. And I think we can take a big step this offseason.”

Rodgers delivered those words with the same spin as most of his passes. Could there be a chilly relationship between the locker room and the front office in the frozen tundra?

Lang turns 30 next season and he had hip surgery in January after playing 13 games through a hip injury in 2016. Letting him go in free agency was a business decision, but not everyone in the locker room is on board with that decision.