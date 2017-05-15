Being casual is all the rage these days, especially among athletes and celebrities, so it’s always hard to tell if two people are actually dating or not.

The best way to get confirmation nowadays is to just check that person’s Instagram page, where you might find some sort of comment or caption that confirms what the rumors have been saying.

But for athletes such as Rob Gronkowksi, who are popular among women but rarely commit to sealing the deal on a committed relationship, you never really know what’s going on.

Gronk has elected to take the Derek Jeter route, often favoring casual flings over serious ones. Soon after we found out he may have been dating Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek awhile back, the two were no longer a thing.

But now, thanks to social media, we recently learned that the two attended a wedding together in Arizona last weekend as each other’s date.

Parece que Gronk tuvo un muy feliz cumpleaños al lado de su nueva novia Camille Kostek. pic.twitter.com/Hq7LL08WdS — Corazón Patriota (@PatsHeartMX) May 15, 2017

In case you want to see a better photo of Kostek, here you go. You can check out more on her Instagram page.

💁🏼 A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Gronk’s just living the dream.