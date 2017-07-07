Now for today’s feel-good story—12-year-old Mikaila Ulmer and her Me & The Bees Lemonade startup company will get some major help from past and present NFL players like Arian Foster.

Ulmer’s company will be familiar to many who watch Shark Tank and Good Morning America because of the heartwarming story of the recipe’s origin, which started with her great grandmother.

Said story has the attention of stars like Foster, Glover Quin, Duane Brown, Jonathan Grimes, Omar Bolden, Bobby Wagner, Darius Slay, Sharrick McManis, EJ Manuel and Malik Jackson.

Foster spoke with the Houston Chronicle about his investment:

“She’s so humble,” Foster said Thursday at “Been Brilliant Entrepreneur Day” at Holthouse Boys & Girls Club in Houston. “You always have to be open and willing to learn, and she is. I’m learning from her, too. It’s a cycle. You have to keep an open mind and continue to grow.” “Of course, anytime you invest in anything you look at if it’s going to be profitable,” Foster said. “We look for companies that match our main focus of developing a good product, but are also good people and do it for the right reasons. It’s more than about money to us. We believe that investing in small black businesses is extremely important.”

With Foster and other NFL players on board, Ulmer has already raised more than $800,000 for her business.

If she ever wants to break into commercials for her company, Ulmer knows who to call.