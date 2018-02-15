It’s always entertaining when Arizona and Arizona State square off on the basketball court or football field, as fans and players alike tend to always get into the spirit of the games. The rivalry between the two schools is one of the best in all of college sports.
Fans, however, sometimes take things a bit too far, which was the case during Thursday’s game at Wells Fargo Arena, when a cheerleader for the visiting team apparently crossed the line.
The cheerleader was apparently heckling Arizona State players, and an official eventually decided he had had enough when a Sun Devils player was preparing to attempt a free throw. The referee briefly stopped the game and then ejected the cheerleader, which is something we rarely see happen.
Fans and analysts alike took to Twitter to weigh in about the odd sequence of events.
Even some cheerleaders have a dark side to them, apparently.