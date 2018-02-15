It’s always entertaining when Arizona and Arizona State square off on the basketball court or football field, as fans and players alike tend to always get into the spirit of the games. The rivalry between the two schools is one of the best in all of college sports.

Fans, however, sometimes take things a bit too far, which was the case during Thursday’s game at Wells Fargo Arena, when a cheerleader for the visiting team apparently crossed the line.

The cheerleader was apparently heckling Arizona State players, and an official eventually decided he had had enough when a Sun Devils player was preparing to attempt a free throw. The referee briefly stopped the game and then ejected the cheerleader, which is something we rarely see happen.

Arizona cheerleader gets ejected for heckling ref 😭 pic.twitter.com/g4Q0I2tDhO — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2018

Fans and analysts alike took to Twitter to weigh in about the odd sequence of events.

An Arizona cheerleader has just been tossed from the Arizona-Arizona State game for saying inappropriate things to ASU players. Okay, now I’ve seen it all! — Sean Saint Jacques (@SSaintj7) February 16, 2018

WHOA. An Arizona cheerleader just got kicked out of a game for reckless heckling. Can't say I've ever seen that before. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 16, 2018

An Arizona cheerleader just got kicked out. Rivalries, man. — Matthew Tonis (@Tonis_The_Tiger) February 16, 2018

Did an Arizona cheerleader just get ejected? Don't think I've ever seen that before. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) February 16, 2018

An Arizona cheerleader has been tossed. This rivalry is lit. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 16, 2018

Even some cheerleaders have a dark side to them, apparently.