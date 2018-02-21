It’s been eight years since Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman defected from Cuba, and he appeared to finally feel that it was safe to return to his native country.

Chapman recently made the trek back to his hometown of Holguin, and he received quite the warm welcome while there.

He was swarmed by fans, who sang his praises and posed for selfies with the Yankees closer.

.@AChapman_105 was allowed to travel to Cuba for the first time in more than 8 years this past off-season. Chapman received quite a welcome in his hometown of Holguín. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/llnWvRi5G4 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 20, 2018

What a powerful moment — for both Chapman and the fans. It’s likely that he’s wanted to do this for a long time, and we’re glad it went well.