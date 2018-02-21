Posted byon
It’s been eight years since Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman defected from Cuba, and he appeared to finally feel that it was safe to return to his native country.
Chapman recently made the trek back to his hometown of Holguin, and he received quite the warm welcome while there.
He was swarmed by fans, who sang his praises and posed for selfies with the Yankees closer.
What a powerful moment — for both Chapman and the fans. It’s likely that he’s wanted to do this for a long time, and we’re glad it went well.