Arrowhead Stadium will play host to Sunday’s divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs, but it’s currently frozen, which makes things interesting.

The game was moved from its initial 1 p.m. ET kickoff to 8:20 p.m. ET, and that’s probably a good thing, judging by how the field looked in the afternoon.

These photos really tell the story of what the scene looked like.

Arrowhead Stadium, the finest venue in sports. pic.twitter.com/MjkaEY8R6S — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 15, 2017

ANDDD we have some frozen seats at Arrowhead 😳❄️ #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/ztgN2A6k4q — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2017

If only these bad boys were equipped with seat-warmers…

1/4 inch of ice on your Arrowhead seats #ChiefsKingdom . Pushing game back was a good call by @NFL. #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/EE4LBQGymx — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) January 15, 2017

Get ready for a cold one tonight. We expect fans to be drinking plenty of adult beverages to warm up, as well as a good amount of coffee and tea.

[Larry Brown Sports]