Arsenal finds itself in sixth place in the English Premier League standings, and given the club’s roster, that’s not really good enough.

As such, head coach Arsene Wenger has been placed on the hot seat, which is long overdue, as he’s been there for over two decades (since 1996).

Speaking of the hot seat, when facing scrutiny, Wenger never really deals with it well, and usually takes the high road. That’s not a horrible strategy, but sometimes accountability is necessary.

Like, for example, when your team loses 2-0 at the hands of its biggest rival, which was the case for Arsenal on Sunday when they squared off against Tottenham.

Wenger spoke to reporters after the match, but cut the media session short after fielding a question he didn’t care for. So, he just decided to walk away.

That was the end of that.