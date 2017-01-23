Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn’t hold back after his team’s 44-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Blank, known for busting out a dance move or two when the time is right, found the stage of the trophy presentation the perfect time to get down with his players.

Vikings Blogger captured the epic dance moves:

Arthur Blank dancing again pic.twitter.com/6Vvqfqsncy — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 22, 2017

Blank dances like it is still 1999—and who is complaining?

Rusty Mansell summed it up well:

Arthur Blank is killing that Uncle at a wedding dance. If he hits a worm, twitter will crash. #RiseUp — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) January 22, 2017

This was just a continuation of the week prior, where Blank broke it down in the locker room:

Arthur Blank was lit after the game! 😂🔥👌 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/bplHXeuv9U — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 15, 2017

Sunday, Blank busted out his great moves on a stage in front of millions.

The next stop for Blank’s moves? The Super Bowl.