Steelers rookie cornerback Artie Burns tied for the team lead with three interceptions this season. So far he looks like a pretty good pick for the Steelers, but he expects Tom Brady to try to make him look like a rookie Sunday in the AFC championship game at New England.

“That’s what he does,” Burns told ESPN.com via Pro Football Talk. “He’s a savvy vet. That’s what savvy vets do; they go after rookies. I’m prepared for it. It’s a challenge. I’ve just got to be ready.”

Burns had four tackles in Week 7 when the Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 at Heinz Field. He made his first start in the Steelers’ next game and he’s started every game since. All three of interceptions have come since he became a starter.

By not guaranteeing a win Sunday, Burns is already off to a better start in preparing for Brady and the Patriots than another young Steelers defensive back was in 2007.