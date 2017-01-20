Quantcast
Artie Burns preparing for Tom Brady to test him
January 20, 2017

Steelers rookie cornerback Artie Burns tied for the team lead with three interceptions this season. So far he looks like a pretty good pick for the Steelers, but he expects Tom Brady to try to make him look like a rookie Sunday in the AFC championship game at New England.

“That’s what he does,” Burns told ESPN.com via Pro Football Talk. “He’s a savvy vet. That’s what savvy vets do; they go after rookies. I’m prepared for it. It’s a challenge. I’ve just got to be ready.”

Burns had four tackles in Week 7 when the Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 at Heinz Field. He made his first start in the Steelers’ next game and he’s started every game since. All three of interceptions have come since he became a starter.

By not guaranteeing a win Sunday, Burns is already off to a better start in preparing for Brady and the Patriots than another young Steelers defensive back was in 2007.