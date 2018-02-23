It’s been 20 years since legendary Cubs announcer Harry Caray passed away.

An artist recently came up with a great way to honor him, by using his hands and some clay to essentially recreate the broadcasting legend.

Artist Kevin Fitzpatrick, who has been nominated for two Emmy Awards, elected to produce a sculpture of Caray to honor him, and it’s incredibly lifelike.

He. Is. Back. Giant Harry sculpture by Hollywood SFX artist Kevin a Kirkpatrick – flanked by his wife Dutchie and Ryne Sandberg – unveiled for annual Harry Caray’s Restaurant toast in his memory tonight. Now 20 years since we lost him. It might be. It could be. It almost IS! pic.twitter.com/D35HqvjaFL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 15, 2018

Fitzpatrick told the Chicago Tribune he used 400 pounds of clay on the project, and explained why he did it.

“I’ve wanted to do Harry for such a long time, but I just kept putting it off and putting it off,” Kirkpatrick told Derrick Mason. “When they won the World Series, I was like, ‘This is it. It’s finally time.’”

Mason spent 12 hours per day for roughly four months on the sculpture, and it really paid off.