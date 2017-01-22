There were some celebrities that showed up to the Women’s March on DC Saturday, including Chelsea Handler, Ashley Judd and Mary McCormack.

Judd was actually given the chance to speak at the rally, and she did a pretty great job of it. She took plenty of shots at president Donald Trump, and also praised feminism.

“My name is Ashley Judd and I am a feminist. And I want to say hello to Independence Avenue in the back, all the way down to 17th Street, and I bring you words from Nina Donovan, a 19-year-old in Middle, Tennessee,” she said. “She has given me the privilege of telling you what she has to say: ‘I am a nasty woman. I’m as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust. A man whose words are a distract to America.”

She continued:

“We are here to be respected. We are here to be nasty. I am nasty like my bloodstains on my bed sheets. We don’t actually choose if and when to have our periods,” she said. “Tell me, why are pads and tampons still taxed when Viagra and Rogaine are not? Is your erection really more than protecting the sacred messy part of my womanhood? Is the bloodstain on my jeans more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?”

Judd did not hold back there.