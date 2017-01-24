Some fans never learn.

You’d think after that Cowboys fan got a “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo on his arm, thus placing a curse on the team that could not be removed, other fans would take note of it. The Cowboys found themselves down 21-3 at one point in their first half of playoff football, and that fan is probably a big reason why.

The Falcons may now be cursed, too, thanks to one particular fan who got this “Super Bowl LI champs” tattoo on his leg and shared a photo of it on social media. The fan, whose Twitter handle was @jonnyraywhite, has since deleted his account. But the photo remains, and that’s probably a bad thing for him.

The tat looks like it was drawn with black magic marker, and doesn’t even resemble a bird, let alone a falcon. Here’s what it looks like:

His account may be deleted, but the horrendous-looking tattoo isn’t going anywhere.