The Georgia Dome hosted its final NFL game in the form of the NFC Championship last weekend, but fans came up with a great idea to house some more magic there one more time.

With the Falcons set to play the Patriots in Super Bowl 51, why not have one last awesome watch party at the Georgia Dome? This seemed like a fantastic way for fans to connect with one another and “rise up” during the biggest game in Falcons history.

But the NFL shot it down, because of course they did. It must have made too much sense. The Georgia Dome released a statement about it on Wednesday (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

“We share your tremendous excitement that the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl. NFL rules prohibit us from using the Georgia Dome for broadcasting the game. Fans wishing to gather with other fans to watch the game can consider patronizing neighborhood businesses who will be showing the game.”

Even the mayor of Atlanta was behind the idea, yet it just couldn’t come to fruition.

I love this idea. Let's have one more night in the Georgia Dome! https://t.co/4VnVbWWutW — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 23, 2017

Really, NFL? You couldn’t allow an exception to the rule just one time? Sorry, Falcons fans, this would’ve been an awesome way to conclude the Georgia Dome’s history with the team.