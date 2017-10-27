The Atlanta Hawks are a bad team — one of the worst in the NBA, in fact.

With a 1-4 record, it’s clear that the rebuild is on, and it’s time for the Hawks to begin tanking. And judging by their record, they’re already off to a great start.

We all know that bad teams often feature bad fan experiences at games, and with that, bad food. The Hawks fit that bill, as they’re set to begin selling crickets and cricket tacos at games. For a price of $4.50 an ounce, you can eat bugs. What a deal.

Atlanta Hawks to sell crickets, cricket tacos at games https://t.co/3FiDMpEZP1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 27, 2017

The team added that they did an internal taste test, and people “really loved them.” We find that hard to believe.

Stick with hot dogs — and beer.