One of the most intriguing matchups in the Champions League Round of 16 will take place on Tuesday, when Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen square off at the BayArena.

Frankly, neither team has been all that impressive this season, and it’s a surprise that one of them will be advancing to quarter-final round. That does, however, add to the allure of this matchup, as it looks to be very difficult to predict.

What we do know, is that this match projects to be low-scoring. Each of these clubs utilizes a sound, defensive-mined strategy, to keep the score close and limit their opponents’ opportunities. Atletico Madrid have surrendered only 19 goals all season in La Liga play, while Leverkusen have given up 30 in the Bundesliga.

While many overlook Atletico Madrid, the club can never be counted out and has finished as runners-up in two of the last three tournaments. Manager Diego Simeone knows how to win, with a style of play that frustrates his opponents.

Looking at the injuries, Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak is still recovering from shoulder surgery and has yet to return to the pitch, which is a huge loss for the club. Even bigger is center-back Diego Godin, who recently suffered a thigh injury, and will not be available for the match. Some believe Godin is the best center-back in Europe, which obviously is high praise. Leverkusen, on the other hand, is mostly healthy. The club’s center-back, Jonathan Tah, will likely miss Tuesday’s match, but he’s not nearly as big of a loss as Godin is.

So while the Manchester City-Monaco match projects to be a high-scoring affair, this matchup looks to be quite the opposite.

Match Info:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Kickoff time: 7:45 p.m. GMT

TV: FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch online at FOX Soccer 2Go, BT Sport

Since these Champions League matchups feature the best teams in the world, current form is very important. Let’s take a look at the recent results for these two clubs.

Atletico enters the match in better form, but Tuesday’s affair will likely come down to game-planning and execution, and anything can happen.

The two teams will meet again again on March 15 at Vicente Calderón Stadium.