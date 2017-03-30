It’s not all joy and partying after winning a World Series, apparently.

For former MLBer Aubrey Huff, it was actually quite the opposite. Since retiring, Huff has been open about his Adderall use back in his playing days. It’s often left out of the conversation as it relates to performance-enhancing drugs — due to how much more potent and prevalent steroid use was — but it was very popular and still a PED nonetheless.

While other players have gone on with their lives and left that side of them in the past, Huff recently talked about how he felt the day after winning the 2010 World Series, and it’s not how you’d think. The Adderall left him feeling “empty,” he said, among other things. You can read the whole story on NESN, so check it out.

