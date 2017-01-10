Toomer’s Corner is a place where Auburn fans can celebrate wins, and apparently—losses by SEC rivals as well.
Auburn’s biggest rival is Alabama, so when Clemson emerged victorious via a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining in the game, the Tigers couldn’t help but stick it to the Crimson Tide.
They covered the oak trees in Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper, which is what they usually do after a win. And we now know that an Alabama loss in an important game is as good as a win.
Maybe they’re just excited because the Tigers won, and Tigers support each other, even if they’re different schools. Although, the most probable reason is because they really don’t like Alabama (See: Iron Bowl, every year).