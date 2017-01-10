Toomer’s Corner is a place where Auburn fans can celebrate wins, and apparently—losses by SEC rivals as well.

Auburn’s biggest rival is Alabama, so when Clemson emerged victorious via a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining in the game, the Tigers couldn’t help but stick it to the Crimson Tide.

They covered the oak trees in Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper, which is what they usually do after a win. And we now know that an Alabama loss in an important game is as good as a win.

Clemson beats Alabama for the national title and Toomer's Corner is being rolled in Auburn. pic.twitter.com/bJhPk0BVyS — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 10, 2017

This is how college kids celebrate when their rival loses the National Championship on the last second. #Auburn #ToomersCorner #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/YAGVoPD9rF — Sean Donovan (@TheSeanDon) January 10, 2017

Maybe they’re just excited because the Tigers won, and Tigers support each other, even if they’re different schools. Although, the most probable reason is because they really don’t like Alabama (See: Iron Bowl, every year).