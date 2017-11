An Auburn fan got tangled up trying to make their way onto the field after Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Tigers fans rushed the field after the game, but not everyone succeeded in doing so, apparently. One particular fan got stuck in the hedges, and really struggled to get up.

Auburn fans getting stuck in the hedges 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LxXlLekVxc — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2017

The funny thing is that no one really seemed all that interested in helping the fan to their feet.