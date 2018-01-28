Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was so locked into Saturday’s game against LSU that he accidentally struck one of his players at one point during the SEC matchup.

Pearl was seen barking orders at his players — using his hands to help communicate as well. Unfortunately, point guard Jared Harper snuck up behind him as he attempted to check into the game. Pearl never noticed him, and accidentally struck him in the face.

Props to Harper for shrugging it off. Pearl clocked him right in the nose, which likely hurt pretty badly.