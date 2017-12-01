Clippers guard Austin Rivers got into it with a fan who was in attendance for Thursday’s Jazz-Clippers game at Staples Center.

It’s safe to assume the fan was there to support the home team, and was none too pleased when he saw his team get blown out, 126-107, by the visitors.

We don’t know exactly what the fan said, but it’s pretty clear what Rivers had to say in response.

“I’m going to slap the s—t out of you, shut the f— up,” Rivers appeared to say.

Austin Rivers got into a discussion with a fan that ended with him saying "shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/mTJXC9x7PX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 1, 2017

That NSFW exchange might warrant a fine for the Clippers guard.