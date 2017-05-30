The Tampa Bay Bucs couldn’t get tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to stay in shape, and after a DUI arrest last year, the team ended up releasing him.

Their loss was the Jets’ gain, as New York was more than willing to take a flyer on the former second-rounder, who has all the tools to be a productive tight end, but hasn’t been able to string it all together.

Seferian-Jenkins, however, looks to have his eyes on the prize now, and has been working out hard during the offseason. There were times he looked sluggish last season — due to the fact that he was 280 pounds — but he now appears to be at least 20-25 pounds slimmer than that, if not more.

The pictures aren’t just an optical illusion, either, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported that ASJ has lost 25 pounds since last season.