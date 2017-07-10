Blockchain technology is developing rapidly and is poised to change the way that we all interact and do business online. For those of you unfamiliar with the space, you’ve probably at least heard of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which is the largest and most successful implementation of blockchain technology. However, the potential of blockchains goes far beyond holding digital coins as a replacement for physical money.

Aventus is a company looking to revolutionize the ticketing marketplace using blockchain technology. Their ticking solution aims to eliminate counterfeit tickets and unregulated ticket scalping/touting and will have a major impact on the way that we purchase tickets for sporting and music events.

Let’s face it, purchasing tickets for an event is painful. If you’re lucky, you can sit in front of the Ticketmaster website refreshing constantly for an opportunity to buy tickets and get hit with their ridiculous fees. If you’re not so lucky, you miss out on the Ticketmaster sale and end up getting taken to the cleaners by scalpers on StubHub or other reseller sites. None of these avenues provide any real value to the ticket sellers or purchasers and only benefit the middlemen taking advantage of the system. With the Aventus blockchain solution, event sellers and buyers will be able to interact directly using secure, verified transactions to eliminate fraud and scalping. The result is going to be a much easier and cost-effective process for the legitimate buyer and seller involved in the transaction.

Aventus will be launching it’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on July 19th 2017. The ICO will run for 5 days until July 24th, 2017 with the goal of raising $15,000,000.00 USD. 10,000,000 AventCoins (AVT) will be minted post ICO with 60% of AVT being distributed in the ICO.

Anyone who’s dealt with the nightmare of purchasing tickets online can get behind a project like this. If you are interested in participating in the ICO and supporting Aventus’ game-changing solution in the event ticketing space, you can visit this link to find out more details on the Aventus ICO sale.