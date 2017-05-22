The Celtics showed a lot of heart fighting back from a 21-point deficit to steal Game 3 on the road at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday night.

It was quite the turnaround for Boston, who had lost by 44 in the game that preceded it. Marcus Smart led the way with 27 points, and the Celtics — even playing without Isaiah Thomas — made some major adjustments in the second half, and bounced back in a big way to emerge victorious.

For the Cavs, it was more of the same. They’ll go as far as LeBron James takes them. And he turned in his worst performance of the series on Sunday night, with a four-for-13 shooting performance, and only 11 points.

With Thomas out, his backcourt buddy — Avery Bradley — attempted a team-high 22 shots. He only made seven of them, but did drain the most important shot of the game.

His three-pointer with just .1 seconds remaining finally fell through the hoop after bouncing around the rim. It was looking like overtime, but Bradley got the lucky bounce, and the Celtics — as 16-point underdogs — came away with the outright win.

And for the Cavs, it was their first loss of the postseason so far. We can expect them to bounce back strong in Game 4.