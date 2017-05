Ayesha Curry showed she can spit bars at a Bay Area music festival recently, and cooking isn’t the only thing she’s passionate about, apparently.

With some time until the NBA Finals tips off, Steph and Ayesha hit up BottleRock Festival, and hung out with E-40 while there.

And at one point, Ayesha stood on the “Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage” and began rapping, which you can see in the video below.

Steph cheers from the sideline as Ayesha drops bars 😂 (via SamHustis/Twitter) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 26, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Not bad at all!