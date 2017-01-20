Kanye West may have been denied the opportunity to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but the Backstreet Boys were not.

Gossip Cop reports that Trump’s team reached out to BSB, and Brian Litrell confirmed it.

Unfortunately, Litrell noted that the team is too busy with their Vegas shows to make the trip out, but did add that they were interested in performing. This is a bit of a different scenario from some of the other performers who declined due to political reasons. For BSB, it was a scheduling issue.

TMZ Sports was able to track down Litrell, and here’s what he said about it.

“They asked me to ask the guys to sing”, he said. “It just didn’t work out. I would’ve been there if I could’ve. But we’re starting rehearsals for our Vegas show. So it’s like it just couldn’t happen… It just couldn’t work out, which is fine.”

Litrell also added that Hollywood needs to “chill out” and give Trump a chance.