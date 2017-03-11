Posted byon
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made a hilarious attempt to flee from police officers, and it did not work out well for him.
Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication last month in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and you have to see how it went down. For some reason, Mayfield tried to run away from a few Fayetteville police officers, and he really didn’t get very far.
Watch the video and you’ll see Mayfield’s pathetic attempt to flee come to a screeching halt when he was tackled by an officer.
Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World provided some great quotes/highlights stemming from the arrest, and they make the whole ordeal even more entertaining.
The officer summed up the entire sequence of events perfectly with that one-liner.