Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made a hilarious attempt to flee from police officers, and it did not work out well for him.

Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication last month in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and you have to see how it went down. For some reason, Mayfield tried to run away from a few Fayetteville police officers, and he really didn’t get very far.

Watch the video and you’ll see Mayfield’s pathetic attempt to flee come to a screeching halt when he was tackled by an officer.

I love how Baker Mayfield tries to slip away like, "Maybe they'll just forget I'm here while they talk…." NOPE! pic.twitter.com/OC7MYn6xpN — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 11, 2017

Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World provided some great quotes/highlights stemming from the arrest, and they make the whole ordeal even more entertaining.

Baker Mayfield arrest video released. Officer: "You just made the charges a lot worse. You shouldn't have run from the police." #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 10, 2017

Mayfield, who had soy sauce on his hoodie, asked more than once "what did I do wrong?" Not confrontational, almost asking self that question — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 10, 2017

Mayfield sprinted only for about three steps before being tackled hard against a wall. "I'm done." #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 10, 2017

Mayfield: "I didn't do anything. Are you kidding me?"

Officer:"No, you are just a dumb ### who tried to run." — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 10, 2017

The officer summed up the entire sequence of events perfectly with that one-liner.