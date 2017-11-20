Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will soon play in his final game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but he won’t be doing so as a starter.

Mayfield will begin Saturday’s game against West Virginia on the bench — as he was disciplined for making an obscene gesture during the team’s most recent matchup against Kansas.

He’ll also forfeit his captaincy for that game — something that really seemed to bother him. Here’s what Mayfield had to say about it, while shedding a few tears in the process.

“Playing at OU is something I always dreamed of,” Mayfield told reporters on Monday. “Not starting, you know, it is what it is but not being a team captain is so much more.”

Baker Mayfield cried after being told he won't be a team captain for Thursday's game.

Hopefully Mayfield will learn from last Saturday’s mistakes.