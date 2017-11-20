Quantcast
Baker Mayfield cries while discussing being removed as captain for senior day (VIDEO)
November 20, 2017

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will soon play in his final game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but he won’t be doing so as a starter.

Mayfield will begin Saturday’s game against West Virginia on the bench — as he was disciplined for making an obscene gesture during the team’s most recent matchup against Kansas.

He’ll also forfeit his captaincy for that game — something that really seemed to bother him. Here’s what Mayfield had to say about it, while shedding a few tears in the process.

“Playing at OU is something I always dreamed of,” Mayfield told reporters on Monday. “Not starting, you know, it is what it is but not being a team captain is so much more.”

Hopefully Mayfield will learn from last Saturday’s mistakes.