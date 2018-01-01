Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had a chance to end his collegiate career by playing in the national championship game, but it wasn’t to be.

Mayfield and the Sooners blew a 17-point lead against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and ended up losing in double overtime, 54-48. It was the senior quarterback’s final game with the team, and he appeared to get emotional in reacting to the loss after it was over.

The Heisman Trophy winner spoke to reporters following the conclusion of the game, and it looked like he shed a few tears when sharing his thoughts about the loss.

“I can’t believe it’s over. It’s been a wild ride,” Mayfield said, before grabbing his eyes in an apparent attempt to wipe away a few tears.

An emotional Baker Mayfield talks after playing in his final game as a Sooner. pic.twitter.com/qBLuZ9W5H4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2018

Mayfield was also seen hunched over with his hands on his knees after Georgia won the game via a walk-off touchdown run by Sony Michel. Here was how he reacted to the crushing loss on the sideline.

Baker Mayfield realizing the next football game he plays in might have to be for the Browns #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/XK824wzBey — What the Sports (@realwtsports) January 2, 2018

It’s great that Mayfield is showing his softer side, which is quite different than the one we’re used to seeing on the field. The Oklahoma quarterback was shown doing a throat slash gesture after Georgia missed a field goal in the first quarter of the game, which wasn’t a great look for the Heisman Trophy winner, in what was essentially an audition for NFL teams, heading into the 2018 draft.