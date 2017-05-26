Quantcast
Baker Mayfield’s girlfriend Morgan Mayberry is an absolute stunner (PHOTOS)
Posted by on May 26, 2017

Life is good when you’re the quarterback of one of the top 10 college football programs in the country.

That sure seems to be the case for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose girlfriend is quite the looker. Mayfield has been dating fellow Sooner Morgan Mayberry since last September, and the two seem to be a happy couple.

They’re vacationing in St. Lucia right now, so here are some photos from their trip.

Absolutely thankful. Nothing beats paradise with this one.

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on

Ask me how I feel and I'd say I got the best picture. Ain't that right Morgan Rae? #MyHat

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on

Drop dead gorgeous view.

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on

Mayfield seems to be doing well for himself.