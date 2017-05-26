Life is good when you’re the quarterback of one of the top 10 college football programs in the country.

That sure seems to be the case for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose girlfriend is quite the looker. Mayfield has been dating fellow Sooner Morgan Mayberry since last September, and the two seem to be a happy couple.

They’re vacationing in St. Lucia right now, so here are some photos from their trip.

Absolutely thankful. Nothing beats paradise with this one. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on May 24, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Ask me how I feel and I'd say I got the best picture. Ain't that right Morgan Rae? #MyHat A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on May 25, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Drop dead gorgeous view. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Thank you to everybody for the birthday wishes! But a special thank you to this one for making my birthday so special and the best one yet. You and your kind heart mean everything to me. I'm also pretty happy you still put up with my beautiful "singing" voice. Thank you for everything love😘, first birthday of many more to come Morgan Rae. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Mayfield seems to be doing well for himself.