Baker Mayfield edges Russell Wilson for this epic NCAA QB record
Posted by on January 3, 2017

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield dazzled in Monday night’s Sugar Bowl against Auburn, helping lead the team to a 35-19 victory.

Mayfield completed 19 of 28 passes for 296 yards (2 TDs, 0 INTS), and was about as efficient as any signal-caller can be in a game.

That’s just the type of QB he’s been all season, though.

Mayfield, thanks to that stellar performance, edged out Russell Wilson as the highest-rated quarterback in NCAA history (via Reddit CFB).

Mayfield plans to return for his senior season in 2017, and that alone makes the Sooners a contender to compete for a title next year.