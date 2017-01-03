Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield dazzled in Monday night’s Sugar Bowl against Auburn, helping lead the team to a 35-19 victory.

Mayfield completed 19 of 28 passes for 296 yards (2 TDs, 0 INTS), and was about as efficient as any signal-caller can be in a game.

That’s just the type of QB he’s been all season, though.

Mayfield, thanks to that stellar performance, edged out Russell Wilson as the highest-rated quarterback in NCAA history (via Reddit CFB).

Mayfield plans to return for his senior season in 2017, and that alone makes the Sooners a contender to compete for a title next year.