Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield drew a lot of criticism over the throat slash gesture he was seen doing in the first quarter of the 2018 Rose Bowl.

Mayfield appeared to be reacting to the field-goal attempt that Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed from 48 yards out, which, by the way, isn’t exactly a chip shot for college kickers.

It was believed that Mayfield was taunting the Bulldogs after the missed kick, but Mayfield claims that wasn’t the case. Instead, he said he was merely trying to fire his teammates up, and ensuring that they kept their foot on the gas pedal. Here’s what he had to tell reporters after the 54-48 loss.

“When you get up on a team, you talk about stepping on their throat and having the mentality to really bury them when you’re up,” Mayfield said, via a video posted on ESPN.com.

It still appears unclear as to exactly what Mayfield’s motives actually were, but given his history, it wouldn’t be surprising that he was attempting to taunt the Bulldogs with the gesture. He appears to claim otherwise, though, so we’ll have to take his word for it.