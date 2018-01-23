Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he’s attempting to avoid the negativity from analysts, and is remaining focused on doing what he needs to do to keep his stock high.

Mayfield is currently participating in Senior Bowl practices, although it’s currently unclear if he’ll play in Saturday’s all-star game. Whether he plays or not, it’s clear that Mayfield is a first-round talent, and could end up being a top-10 pick come April.

The Oklahoma quarterback spoke to reporters at a Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday, and he drew quite the crowd, which you can see in the photo below.

Mayfield: "Everybody wants to portray a Johnny Manziel, but that's not who I am. I just love football." pic.twitter.com/ZgLCfEfNSj — Jeffrey Essary (@JeffreyEssary) January 23, 2018

Mayfield has had some issues in the past with his behavior on the field, and has also got into some trouble away from the gridiron. He was arrested last February for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. Mayfield reached a plea deal and paid over $300 in fines, as well as $162 in court costs and $483.20 in restitution. That’s not all, either. Mayfield was also seen chugging beers courtside at a Clippers game the day after Oklahoma lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Still, Mayfield doesn’t see his off-the-field activities being an issue, as he told reporters he “loves” the game of football (via Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post). He also wasn’t fazed by the comparison to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, and apparently doesn’t seem to agree with it.

Baker Mayfield: "People wanna portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff but I love the game of football. There’s no doubt about that. An emotional player. I’ll do whatever it takes to win." #SeniorBowl #Redskins — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 23, 2018

Mayfield is already drawing interest from NFL teams, as Saints head coach Sean Payton is reportedly a believer in him. He was also seen working with Broncos coaches during Tuesday’s practice.

The Oklahoma quarterback has a strong arm and sees the field well. As far as his behavior on and off the field, it remains to be seen how Mayfield will act, but he appears to be focused on being a successful quarterback for an NFL team.