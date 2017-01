Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night, 35-19.

Mayfield was stellar in the game, completing 19 of 28 passes for 296 yards (2 TD, 0 INT).

He was dancing all over the Auburn defense, just like he did during the time leading up to the game. Find me another D-1 quarterback that has moves like this.

Baker Mayfield's gonna win the Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/XY2k2fnKeL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 3, 2017

Moves like Jagger.