Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield turned in a near-flawless performance in Saturday’s 41-17 win over TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

Mayfield helped elevate his draft stock by putting up some big numbers in the game, as he completed 15 of 23 passes for 243 yards, with four touchdowns and no turnovers, facing a stout Horned Frogs defense. That stellar performance in the big game likely helped Mayfield lock up the Heisman Trophy, which he was a big favorite to win even heading into the Big 12 matchup.

Saturday’s game was the final regular-season matchup of Mayfield’s career, so he took to Instagram to thank Sooners fans for all their support over the years. The post showed a photo of Mayfield after Saturday’s win holding up three fingers to celebrate the “3-peat,” and the caption that accompanied the post reads as follows:

“3 PEAT. Thank you Sooner Nation for letting this kid chase his dreams. Let’s enjoy this final ride together.”

The Sooners will find out who they play in Mayfield’s “final ride” on Sunday.