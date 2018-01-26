Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the most polarizing players in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he apparently wants to show off his skill set for scouts and coaches in one last game.

Mayfield will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, according to The MMQB’s Robert Klemko.

Baker Mayfield has made a firm decision to play in the Senior Bowl, I'm told, contrary to some speculation around Mobile this week. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 27, 2018

All eyes will be on Mayfield, as well as Josh Allen, in the exhibition game. Mayfield turned in a strong performance in the Rose Bowl earlier in the month, completing 23 of 35 passes for 287 yards (two touchdowns, one interception). He is betting on himself by playing in Saturday’s game, and apparently wants to give NFL teams more tape to study.

It’s currently up in the air regarding what the Browns will do with the No. 1 pick in the draft, which they clearly earned by going winless this season. Mayfield and Allen are both set to play in Saturday’s all-star game, and are possible candidates that the team could draft. Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen are also in play for the Browns, but they’re not eligible to play in Saturday’s exhibition game.

As for Mayfield, it’s likely that he will shine in the Senior Bowl, as he attempts to show scouts and coaches that he’s worthy of a top-10 pick.