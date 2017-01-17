The Chicago Cubs became the last team to visit President Barack Obama in the White House on Monday, but former closer Aroldis Chapman didn’t receive the accolades from POTUS that others did.

It’s unclear whether the team just really wanted to meet Obama, or didn’t want to mix it up with Donald Trump, but going to the White House this soon after winning a title is surprising. Normally, a team waits until the following season, when they’re on the road and in the Washington D.C. Area.

Obama, as usual, snuck in his usual humor during the visit which drew some laughter.

Obama to the Cubs: “It took you long enough. I only have four days left" pic.twitter.com/cUnxvaM4Jh — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 16, 2017

If interested, you can watch this video which shows some of the interaction between Obama, Theo Epstein and Cubs players.

The Cubs presented President Barack Obama with some awesome World Series gifts at their White House visit today. pic.twitter.com/cG2Oc61e6K — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 17, 2017

Obama went down the line and showered nearly all of the Cubs players with praise, individually, which was cool of him to do. However, one particular player was left out: Aroldis Chapman.

This didn’t happen on accident. Aroldis Chapman has a domestic violence history, and that’s somethign that many can’t overlook.

Obama may be a diehard White Sox fan, but he made sure to show some love for the North Siders on Monday—well, everyone except Chapman, that is.