We all know that former president Barack Obama is a huge golf fan.

Obama and has family flew out to Palm Springs after leaving the White House on Friday, and one of the first things he did was play golf. Obama was seen on Saturday at Larry Ellison’s private course at Porcupine Creek Ranch in Rancho Mirage, and we have video footage of it.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Think he was able to shoot a 70?

Update: TMZ has since removed the video, but you can head over to their site and watch it [here].