Lionel Messi dazzles every time he takes the pitch, and Tuesday’s Copa del Rey match against Atletico Bilbao was no different.

He had scored two goals on free kicks in his last two matches, and he added to that total on Tuesday. Barcelona had a set piece opportunity from just outside the box, and yeah, you already know who was going to take it.

Messi stepped up and sold that he was aiming for the left corner, and the goalie bit on his fake big-time. Instead, Messi blasted the ball into the right corner with precision, and the goalie was tricked so bad he could only stand frozen as the ball went into the net.

MESSI FREEKICK GOAL IN HD pic.twitter.com/KzA1Dut98z — MESSI FC (@LioneIMessiFC) January 11, 2017

That little guy excels in trickery. And damn, he is good.