Barcelona look to rebound from a brutal 4-0 loss against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, and lucky for them, they’re set to square off against one of the worst teams in La Liga.

Leganes will travel to Camp Nou on Sunday, and even though Barca have struggled as of late, their opponent has a tall order ahead of them. Leganes sits in 17th place (out of 20 teams) in the La Liga standings, with a record of 4-6-12, and a goal differential of -22. Barcelona, on the other hand, boast a goal differential of +43, so you probably know where we’re headed as far as the preview goes.

Sure, Barca hasn’t played well in recent matches, and manager Luis Enrique has been drawing a lot of criticism for it, but this game is a huge mismatch on paper, and they only trail Real Madrid by one point for first place in the standings. Furthermore, while they’ve struggled in the Champions League and barely squeaked by against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, Barca have been dominant in league play this season. They’ve won their past two La Liga matches by a 9-0 margin.

Leganes hasn’t won a match since Nov. 21, and they’re facing a team that will be out for blood on Sunday. There’s a reason why Barca are currently listed as a 1:13 favorite to win the match by sportsbooks, as this game won’t be close.

The last time these two met, Barca destroyed them in their stadium, 5-1. This will be the first time Leganes will play at Camp Nou, and that’s not a good sign for them.

Here is the info for Sunday’s match:

Date: Feb. 19, 2017

Kickoff time: 7:45 p.m. GMT

TV: beIN Sports, Sky Sports 3

Watch online: fuboTV, Sky Go

Prediction:

We expect Barca to come out firing, and to score early, and never let their foot off the gas pedal. Enrique needs to deflect some of the criticism coming his way, at least temporarily. The players will look to avenge the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of PSG, and will, in a big way.

Barcelona 4, Leganes 0