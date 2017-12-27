Los Angeles plays host to some of the most improbable relationships the world has ever seen.

The city houses celebrities of all types — athletes, musicians and actors/actresses among them — so you never really know who might be the next odd couple.

Enter Baron Davis and Laura Dern.

Us Weekly snapped a photo of the two making out in public, and also provided some details behind it.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that following a lunch date where the pair were “talking, laughing and having a great time,” the athlete, 38, carried the actress’ purse as the duo packed on PDA. Although Dern, who divorced Ben Harper in 2013 after eight years of marriage, was “trying to remain incognito,” says the observer, they “were kissing and touching and were all over each other.”

So, that happened.