Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds not only holds the MLB record for most career home runs (762), but also most single-season home runs (73). Both of those records may never be broken, with the steroid era in the books and pitchers dominating hitters nowadays, and it just speaks to how great of a hitter Bonds was.

Bonds, now 52 years of age, has been out of the league for 10 years. But he’s still jacked, and can still crush dingers, apparently.

Check out this video of him taking batting practice on Sunday. Bonds hit a few balls to the moon, and I’m really not sure if they’ve even landed yet.

Just Barry Bonds hitting cage bombs. pic.twitter.com/lMSEY9roeW — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 26, 2017

He may have been hitting balls served up at 50-60 mph, but he’s still retained that beautiful swing, and makes perfect contact.

