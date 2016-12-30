Bart Scott doesn’t like the fact Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus talked poorly of fired head coach Rex Ryan.

After Ryan was fired this week, Dareus went public with accusations that the playbook was too complicated for a lot of the players.

Scott, who played under Ryan for years, just let fly on CBS Sports Radio’s The DA Show:

That might sum the whole thing up – because that’s the guy that you gave $100 million. Instead of reading his play book, he was too busy lighting up. Are you serous? First of all, I’ve been in this system my entire career. Eleven years, I’ve been in this system. As a defensive lineman, you only have like four (or five) fronts. Man, if you can’t remember five fronts, I don’t know what to tell you, bro. We can’t put the play book in crayon.

It’s a verbal beatdown in every sense of the word, as it even references Dareus’ four-game suspension for drugs.

While harsh, Scott also made some very good points during the interview:

I’ve had teammates that were special needs in high school and college. I played with at least four teammates that were dyslexic and they picked it up. So Marcell Dareus needs to be reevaluated. I don’t know what his Wonderlic was, but for him to say that defense was complicated, I don’t know.

Scott is one of the best trash talkers in sports, so it will be interesting to see how other former and current players react to this. At the least, Rob Ryan’s playbooks have been described as complicated in the past.

Stay tuned, because something tells us this one is just getting started.