Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon is still revered among Mets fans, even though he now plays for the division rival Atlanta Braves.

Colon spent three seasons with the Mets, but signed with the Braves in the offseason. They kicked the tires on the 43-year-old veteran, even though many believed he didn’t have much left in the tank.

Big Sexy returned to Citi Field for this week’s series, and pitched in Wednesday’s game. But even he probably wasn’t expecting the massive ovation he received from Mets fans when he came up to hit in the third inning.

#Bartolo still feelin' the love from Mets fans. pic.twitter.com/SZz3efa9vW — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) April 6, 2017

Colon pitched well in the game, giving up only one run in six innings, helping the Braves emerge with a 3-1 win.

