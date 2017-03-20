Baylor and USC, two evenly-matched teams, battled it out on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Fans were on the edge of their seats — brackets in hand — as these two traded leads in the back-and-forth affair.

In the end, Baylor took control, and was able to fight off a late surge from USC to emerged victorious, 82-78.

The game was great, but a moment that took place afterward has quickly gone viral, and for the right reasons.

While Dana Jacobson was doing a postgame interview with some of the Baylor players on the court, head coach Scott Drew grabbed the microphone and announced that the team messed up Craig Sager’s hair the last time they advanced to the Sweet 16, adding that they were going to do the same to Jacobson.

She seemed cool with it, so this happened.

Awesome. @BaylorMBB pays tribute to Craig Sager in a special celebration with @danajacobson. pic.twitter.com/pawtf5yoFg — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 20, 2017

Jacobson had this to say about it roughly an hour later.

😃 @BaylorMBB from Coach Drew to the young men I met-Ish-Jake-Manu ALL were a pleasure to cover. You honored ME w/ a #SagerStrong tribute! https://t.co/FHoyCCJ6Id — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) March 20, 2017

Props to Jacobson for handling it with class. Good luck finding many other women that are cool with getting their hair messed up on live television.