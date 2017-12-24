Posted byon
It’s best to leave tailgating to the pros, which one particular Bears fan learned before Sunday’s game against the Browns kicked off.
The bold Bears fan must have thought he was a member of Bills Mafia, the famous group that is known for pulling off insane tailgate stunts — like getting slammed onto a burning table, and jumping through a lit grill, for instance.
There was plenty of snow at Soldier Field, and that appeared to affect the fan in a negative way as he attempted to pull off his stunt. The fan jumped off a truck, but appeared to slip in doing so, and ended up smashing his head on a table.
That epic fail looked to be quite painful.