Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky turned in an extremely efficient performance in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, helping lead the team to their first victory since Week 7.

Trubisky completed 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards in the game, with two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and no turnovers. It was the rookie’s best performance of his career so far, and helped take some heat off general manager Ryan Pace, who traded the farm to draft Trubisky with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Bears players — on both sides of the ball — seemed to feed off Trubisky’s energy, and they had some high praise for him after the game. Bobby Massie, who plays right tackle and helps protect the young signal-caller, was asked if he could sense Trubisky’s command of the offense, and had this to say in response:

“Oh, hell yeah,” Massie said, via Adam Hoge of WGN Radio. “Mitch will tell us, ‘Shut the f— up’ in the huddle. Mitch has got some balls. He’s going to be a good quarterback.”

Wide receiver Kendall Wright — who finished Sunday’s game with 107 receiving yards, the most he’s recorded since joining the team — was also highly complimentary of Trubisky, specifically his play on the field and leadership ability.

“That’s why you trade up and get a quarterback like that,” Wright said, via Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He played light outs, and he’s really becoming leader and he’s really coming into his own, just being himself.”

Trubisky already appears to be winning over his teammates, which projects well for the future.