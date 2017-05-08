It wasn’t too long ago that Bella Thorne was seen hanging out with Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons. The two were pretty close while in Cancun for NBA All-Star weekend, but it was never confirmed if they were dating or not.

Thorne appears to have moved on, judging by the looks of things. She was with Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson at Six Flags on Thursday, possibly as friends, and the two rolled up together in his Lamborghini, according to TMZ.

Here are a few photos of the two, and more are posted on TMZ. For Thorne, a bra was optional, apparently.

Bella Thorne's Hot Sexy Photos with NBA Star Jordan Clarkson (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/fLAC1S3A8N — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2017

Clarkson reportedly was dating Kendall Jenner for a spell, but he may have moved on.