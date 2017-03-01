After spending some time together in “Chancun” during the NBA All-Star Break, it appears that Grizzlies forward Chandler Parson and actress Bella Thorne may be dating.

Thorne sat courtside at last night’s Grizzlies game, and rocked a Parsons jersey while doing so. She rocked a purple wig and fishnet stockings, so of course she posted plenty of snaps to chronicle the evening.

Here’s a video which shows all of her Snapchat activity at the game. Notice how she often zoomed in on Parsons, and seemed to focus on him throughout most of the matchup.

In case you’re wondering, Thorne is 19 years old, while Parsons is 28.

While we still have no confirmation as to whether or not they’re a thing, last night’s activity shows that there’s at least some level of romance between the two.